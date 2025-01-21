Live
BJP hits out at govt over Karnataka’s absence in Davos
Congress’s priorities are clear: freebies over future, stagnation over innovation, alleges Oppn
Bengaluru : BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Karnataka’s absence at World Economic Forum in Davos, alleging that the Congress government has no roadmap, urgency or attempt to reclaim the state’s lost glory of being the ‘Startup Capital of India’.
Taking to the social media post ‘X’, he accused that even after Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka lost the prestigious title of ‘Startup Capital of India’ to Maharashtra, the government remains in a deep slumber. Their inaction speaks louder than words. No roadmap, no urgency, no attempt to reclaim the state’s lost glory, he said.
“Adding insult to injury, Karnataka is absent from WEF (World Economic Forum) 2025 in Davos, where other states like Maharashtra, AP, TN, and Telangana are pitching for global investments.
Congress’s priorities are clear: freebies over future, stagnation over innovation,” he alleged.
Accusing the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka of “Zero Development Sarkar,” he said that the Congress had failed the state.
“From leading India’s tech revolution to missing on the global stage, @INCKarnataka apathy is pushing Karnataka into irrelevance,” he further alleged.