BJP leaders seen sharing stage with rowdy sheeter 'Silent' Sunil

Bengaluru: Recently, Silent Sunil (Sunil Kumar), who is on the rowdy sheeter list, was seen along with MPs Tejaswi Surya, PC Mohan and other BJP leaders sharing the stage, which has now led to a controversy.

Silent Sunil had organised a massive blood donation camp at BS Venkataram Kalabhavan in Chamarajpet on Sunday. In this program, there was MP Tejaswi Surya, PC Mohan, BJP MLA Uday Garudachar, BJP Bangalore South District President NR Ramesh and others who shared the stage with Silent Sunil, which is now a discussion on social media. As the BJP leaders are welcoming rowdy sheeter Sunil, who is wanted by CCB police and this has led to a widespread objection.

The photos of BJP leaders with the rowdy Silent Sunil on the stage have been posted on social media and many people have lashed out against the BJP. Congress also attacked BJP leaders through tweets. Rowdy sheeter Silent Sunil is preparing to enter the political arena. The fact that BJP leaders shared the stage with Sunil after the rumors that he is gearing up to contest BBMP elections from a ward in Chamarajpet constituency has become a subject of discussion.

Congress leaders are mocking that BJP leaders shared the stage with Silent Sunil. "Will the number of crime cases in the state not increase when BJP is joining hands with criminals?" Home Minister, does your department not have the ability to catch rowdies or have you tied up the police yourself? Congress tweeted, "How did the rowdy get into the hands of BJP leaders and not the CCB police?."

"By the grace of BJP, the police are now silent in front of the rowdy named Sunil! Wasn't the police looking for Silent Sunil, Home Minister? Was there no police, when BJP leaders were on stage? Who prevented the police from arresting? What if the rowdies become more influential than the police?,'' questions Congress.

Congressmen Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet stated, BJP's recipe for Bangaloreans' "Rowdy sheeters", who can't be found in raid by police are found with BJP leaders on public platform, joining politics & inspired by "Modi". Those involved in "betting" in the past, now also inspired by BJP and "Modi".

After Silent Sunil shared the stage on Sunday, another Rowdy Sheeter Nagamangala fighter Ravi, who was previously known in the betting racket had joined BJP on Monday. Reacting to it, Minister Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan said, "The law applies to everyone. Whoever is guilty in law is guilty. Everyone in the society has the opportunity to live and live in a good way. It is not right to talk about it,'' he said.

"If there is any charge sheet or punishment against them, it can be accepted. People who have nothing should not be abused without being given a chance to live. A person is allowed to live if there is no fault, blame. Let us live within the framework of the law,'' he said.

Speaking to media, Chikpete MLA Uday Garudachar said, I did not it was Silent Sunil, but i just got to know he was Sunil Kumar. It was a blood donation drive so i took part in it.

CCB to investigate

There are rumours that Silent Sunil was not at home during the CCB raid a few days ago. Now Silent Sunil organized a public program and shared the platform with politicians, which has led to a discussion. Commenting on this, Joint Commissioner of City Crime Division Sharanappa said, "Silent Sunila's conducting the program has come to our knowledge. However, no warrant is pending against him. There is no investigation of the criminal case. Therefore, he has not been detained and interrogated," he clarified.

"Many of the rowdies were not at home during the CCB raid. So, we called 9 people again and interrogated them. We will also interrogate Sunil,'' he said.

How many rowdy-sheeters in Congress Party, CM questions

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the Congress leaders to count the number of rowdy-sheeters in their party. Reacting to a question on 'Silent' Sunil sharing dais with BJP leaders at a function in Bengaluru recently, Bommai told reporters on Tuesday.

While speaking to a media, BJP state president, Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Silent Sunil will not be included in the BJP for any reason. BJP is doing the work of nation building through the building of individuals. The party will not tolerate extremists, supporters of terrorist activities and those with criminal background under any circumstances. However, Kateel has kept silent about fighter Ravi joining the party.

17 cases closed

Silent Sunil, who has been active in rowdy activities since 1996, had 17 cases of various criminal charges including murder, attempt to murder, extortion cases in many stations of the city including Rajajinagar, Subramanyanagar. Sources said that almost all the cases have been closed and only the rowdy list against Sunil has remained.