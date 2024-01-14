  • Menu
BJP MLA Basavraj Mattimuda Involved In Car Accident, Hospitalized For Treatment

BJP MLA Basavraj Mattimuda Involved In Car Accident, Hospitalized For Treatment
Highlights

  • 1. Karnataka's BJP MLA from Kalburgi, Basavraj Mattimuda, met with a car accident during a visit to Shahabad constituency.
  • 2. The vehicle overturned, resulting in the MLA's hospitalization.

Basavraj Mattimuda, the BJP MLA representing Kalburgi in Karnataka, experienced a vehicle accident on Sunday, resulting in a 90-degree overturn. He was promptly taken to a hospital and is presently undergoing treatment.

The car, carrying a total of five occupants, saw three individuals sustain minor injuries, with the MLA seated in the front. The incident occurred during Mattimuda's visit to the Shahabad constituency.

Following the accident, MLA Basavraj Mattimuda was hospitalized. The overturn occurred when the driver, attempting to avoid a two-wheeler approaching from the opposite direction on a narrow road, steered the car to the left, causing it to topple.

