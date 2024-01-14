Live
- Raj Tharun’s next gets a crazy title
- Prabhas fans eager for the title and first look of their darling’s film with Maruthi
- Producer Abhishek Agarwal gets an invitation to attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration
- Indian men's hockey team leaves for tour of South Africa
- How poor oral health can worsen fatal lung disease
- Obesity may raise risk of blood cancer by over 70%: Study
- Congress’ Nyay Yatra in Bengal to concentrate on northern areas
- Ayodhya gears up for 70-day celebrations
- Chandrababu Naidu's family celebrates Bhogi festival in Naravaripalle
- Two killed in light plane crash in Australia
Just In
BJP MLA Basavraj Mattimuda Involved In Car Accident, Hospitalized For Treatment
Highlights
- 1. Karnataka's BJP MLA from Kalburgi, Basavraj Mattimuda, met with a car accident during a visit to Shahabad constituency.
- 2. The vehicle overturned, resulting in the MLA's hospitalization.
Basavraj Mattimuda, the BJP MLA representing Kalburgi in Karnataka, experienced a vehicle accident on Sunday, resulting in a 90-degree overturn. He was promptly taken to a hospital and is presently undergoing treatment.
The car, carrying a total of five occupants, saw three individuals sustain minor injuries, with the MLA seated in the front. The incident occurred during Mattimuda's visit to the Shahabad constituency.
Following the accident, MLA Basavraj Mattimuda was hospitalized. The overturn occurred when the driver, attempting to avoid a two-wheeler approaching from the opposite direction on a narrow road, steered the car to the left, causing it to topple.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS