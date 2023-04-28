BJP MLA Remarked Sonia Gandhi As A 'vish kanya'

Basanagouda Yatnal, a BJP legislator in Karnataka, retaliated against the Congress on Friday by labelling the party's former leader Sonia Gandhi a "vish kanya" and an agent of China and Pakistan. This came a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sparked a controversy by comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a snake.



The 59-year-old BJP politician claimed that PM Modi has been accepted by everyone when speaking in Koppal on Friday. The PM is greeted in America with a red carpet and has become a world leader. The Congress calls him venomous and likens him to a cobra. Congress leaders are dancing to Sonia Gandhi's tune and uttering similar statements. He remarked that "She is a Vish Kanye? She is an agent for China and Pakistan, who destroyed India," reported Hindustan Times

Meanwhile, on Thursday, after receiving a barrage of criticism, Kharge later offered an apology for saying that "Modi is like a venomous snake" at an electoral meeting in the Gadag region. Kharge stated that he didn't mean to offend anyone and emphasised that he never intended to criticise Modi specifically but rather the BJP's ideology. He explained that his criticism of PM Modi was not directed at him personally or at anyone else. He added that it was directed against the ideology he symbolises.

Furthermore, on Friday, Congress leaders raced to denounce the BJP legislator's attack on Sonia Gandhi and charged the party and its top officials with insulting the former prime minister.