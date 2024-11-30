BJP MLAs Criticise Lack of Development in Udupi District

UDUPI : BJP legislators from Udupi district have criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government for its alleged failure to release development grants and address key issues in the district. After attending the quarterly KDP meeting on Saturday, the MLAs announced their intent to raise these concerns in the winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi.

Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar V claimed that since the Congress assumed office, no funds had been allocated for developmental projects in the district’s five constituencies. “Promises made during the Chief Minister’s visit in August last year, including ₹60 crore for rain damage compensation and ₹50 crore for foot bridges, remain unfulfilled,” he said.

The MLAs accused Udupi District In-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar of lacking vision and failing to address delays in project implementation. They also highlighted stalled PWD projects, such as road and bridge construction, and criticised the outright rejection of Akrama-Sakrama applications without committee oversight.