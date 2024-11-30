Live
- Need more neurologists, must leverage telemedicine to tackle stroke burden in India: Health Ministry
- Kejriwal faces ‘water attack’ during padyatra
- Puttur MLA’s Plan to Demolish Women's Police Station Draws Public Backlash
- Transformative Growth in Aija Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society: Transfers, Promotions, and New Initiatives.
- Punjab CM inaugurates subdivisional complex constructed in record time
- The aim is to win Olympic gold to keep the family legacy going and get married, says Hardik Singh
- Italian vessel’s visit a moment of celebration in two nation’s ties: Sarbananda Sonowal
- Five killed, 20 injured as bus falls into river near Bengal-Sikkim border
- No amount of thanks are enough, Priyanka tells Wayanad's people on first post-victory visit (Lead)
- EPFO Board okays redemption policy for ETFs to boost earnings for members
Just In
BJP MLAs Criticise Lack of Development in Udupi District
Dist minister is clueless and helpless- MLAs
UDUPI : BJP legislators from Udupi district have criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government for its alleged failure to release development grants and address key issues in the district. After attending the quarterly KDP meeting on Saturday, the MLAs announced their intent to raise these concerns in the winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi.
Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar V claimed that since the Congress assumed office, no funds had been allocated for developmental projects in the district’s five constituencies. “Promises made during the Chief Minister’s visit in August last year, including ₹60 crore for rain damage compensation and ₹50 crore for foot bridges, remain unfulfilled,” he said.
The MLAs accused Udupi District In-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar of lacking vision and failing to address delays in project implementation. They also highlighted stalled PWD projects, such as road and bridge construction, and criticised the outright rejection of Akrama-Sakrama applications without committee oversight.