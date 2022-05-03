BJP MLC sees role of politicians in PSI scam

Mysuru: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC H Vishwanath on Monday said that the PSI recruitment scam probe should not be restricted to Kalburgi alone. Suspecting the involvement of leaders, police officers and bureaucrats in the scam, he demanded a thorough probe.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, the ruling party legislator expressed concern over frequent scandals coming to the fore bringing bad name to the government. Referring to BJP leader B L Santhosh's statement that new faces will be given a chance by shedding dynasty politics, the MLC said the statement was correct, earlier prime minister Modi also said this.

He urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take tough action against RSS and Bhajarang Dal for disturbing peace in the State.