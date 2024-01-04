BJP Outraged as Gram Panchayat President Refuses to Hold PM Modi's Poster

Koppala: The BJP workers on Wednesday expressed their displeasure after Farida Begum, the Gram Panchayat President of Kudurimothi refused to hold a poster featuring the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Vikasita Bharat Sankalp Yatra program organized by the central government.

The incident occurred during the Gram Panchayat's function in Kudurimothi village, where the Vikasita Bharat Sankalp Yatra program was being conducted to create awareness about the central government's developmental initiatives. While other participants were actively holding posters and informing people about the program, Farida Begum, belonging to the Muslim community and the Gram Panchayat President, declined to hold the poster featuring Prime Minister Modi's portrait.

Expressing their outrage, BJP workers condemned the actions of Farida Begum, accusing the Gram Panchayat President of engaging in politics, even as the first citizen of the Gram Panchayat. Demanding appropriate action, the BJP workers emphasized the central government's efforts to implement numerous programs for the welfare of the country's poor and farmers.

The Vikasita Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to raise awareness about various government schemes that are designed to benefit the common man. Despite the implementation of several initiatives, a lack of awareness often results in people not availing themselves of the benefits. The program seeks to address this by reaching out to every gram panchayat and educating the public about the schemes introduced by the central government.