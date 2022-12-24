  • Menu
BJP rakes up Jamia masjid issue for political gain: HD Kumara swamy

BJP rakes up Jamia masjid issue for political gain: HD Kumara swamy
BJP rakes up Jamia masjid issue for political gain: HD Kumara swamy 

Mandya: Former chief minister HD Kumara swamy alleged that BJP is going to do emotional politics in the name of religion by igniting the Jamiya Masjid controversy. Addressing the Pancharatna Rathyatra at Bevinahalli, in Mandya district on Friday the former CM said BJP does not need development.

They only know how to do politics using the idea of religion. That is the reason why he is ragging on the Srirangapatna Jamia Masjid controversy. He has criticised that they are going to succeed politically by using people's emotions.

He said that Mandya district is not a coastal region, the life style and climate of the people of the coastal region is different. The life style and atmosphere of the people of Mandya district is different. People of Mandya are proletarians, BJP has said that if they do politics in the name of religion, it will be boomerang on them.

