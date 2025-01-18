BJP State chief raps state Government

Bengaluru: A series of high-profile robberies in Karnataka has prompted BJP State President, B Y Vijayendra to raise questions about the effectiveness of the state government in maintaining law and order. Vijayendra pointed out that within 48 hours, two major incidents of theft were reported, leaving residents alarmed.

The first incident occurred in Bidar, where armed individuals targeted staff of a cash-handling company in broad daylight, escaping with Rs. 93 lakh. Shortly after, in Ullal's Talapady region of Mangaluru, a heist at the Kotekaru Cooperative Society resulted in a loss of Rs. 12 crore.

B Y Vijayendra has publicly criticised the Congress-led government, holding it accountable for the increasing crime rate. According to Vijayendra, such incidents reflect deeper governance issues that threaten Karnataka's status as a peaceful state. He warned that the rising number of robberies, extortion cases, and violent crimes could erode public trust and tarnish the state's reputation.

Expressing concern over public safety, Vijayendra questioned the administration’s commitment to protecting citizens. “When financial institutions and public assets are being targeted, how can individuals feel secure about their own lives and property?” he asked.

The BJP leader also urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to personally oversee the Home Department and implement stronger measures to prevent further escalation of crime. Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Vijayendra cautioned that continued negligence might lead to widespread protests and public discontent.