BJP to launch online signature campaign against smart meter ‘scam’

Bengaluru: BJP has announced that the party will launch a public awareness and online signature campaign on Tuesday against the alleged Rs 15,000 crore scam related to smart meters involving Minister for Energy K.J. George.

Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP state headquarters, ‘Jagannath Bhavan’, in Bengaluru, Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwathnarayan said, “We will inform the public about the government’s daylight robbery. Small and medium industries are struggling to pay electricity bills.”

He stated that complaints have already been submitted to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) as well as the Principal Accountant General. “We have requested a swift investigation and are making sincere efforts from all directions. We are trying to send a strong message to those involved in day-and-night corruption,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said that any member of the public can file a complaint regarding this issue and pointed out that an agreement was signed with a company that has been blacklisted. Ashwathnarayan alleged massive corruption in the Energy Department. “If this is extended to existing consumers, everyone will have to pay Rs 1.5 lakh. If it is extended to 2.5 crore consumers, imagine the scale of the corruption,” he questioned.

“We have raised the issue of the smart meter scam several times in the state. To bring this to a logical conclusion, we have already filed a complaint with the Lokayukta on April 21. We have succeeded in drawing the attention of both the society and the government,” he explained.

He also hinted at “possible corruption” in cable procurement and electricity purchases. “Is there no legal accountability in this department? Even raising the issue in the Assembly doesn’t help. In a situation where those guarding the fence are grazing the field, how can justice be ensured for the people? It’s a free-for-all scenario. When the guardians of the treasury themselves start looting it, where are we supposed to go?” he said.

He also alleged that whenever the BJP takes up an issue, it follows through to the end. “Ensuring punishment is one part. Creating public awareness by explaining the issue is another important task,” he said. BJP Bengaluru North District President S. Harish and State Social Media Co-Coordinator Narendra Murthy were also present.

