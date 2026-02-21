Chittoor man ties knot with American girl

Kishankiran Thomala from Kongareddypalle, Chittoor, and Mia Samantha Hernandez from Texas, USA, have tied the knot. Kishankiran, a software engineer working in Texas, and Mia, also from Texas, got engaged six months ago in America. Their wedding was held over three days from the 18th to the 20th of this month at a resort near Chittoor, following Vaishnava traditions.

Kishankiran's parents, Pujari Reddy Muralidhar and Geethagayatri, are government teachers in Chittoor. They had moved to America to support their sons' education; the elder son is now a software engineer, and the younger son works at Amazon. The family settled in the United States after Muralidhar's parents, who once lived in Chittoor, passed away—his mother two years ago.

The couple’s wedding was arranged with the support of the bride's family in Chittoor, bringing together family ties from both sides in a traditional celebration.