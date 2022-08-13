BMTC to provide free travel on all buses on August 15

Bengaluru: As part of its Silver Jubilee and 75th Independence Day celebrations, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has provided free travel on all buses including regular, Volvo and Vayuvajra on August 15.

All Vayuvajra buses plying to Kempegowda Airport will be free for public on August 15 from morning to night. Poor people, middle class including wage laborers cannot travel in air-conditioned buses for expensive ticket fare. This decision has been taken to provide them with the experience of traveling in AC buses.

BMTC President Nandish Reddy said that Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has approved the proposal submitted in connection with the silver jubilee of the organization to allow free travel in all buses. "BMTC earns Rs 3 crore per day from the operation of all its buses. Allowing free travel will result in a loss of Rs 3 crore. This program was created because the government gave permission,'' he said.

­Inauguration of 300 e-buses

"Around 300 electric buses are being inaugurated on August 14, the day before Independence Day. Buses will be dedicated to serve the public from tomorrow and inaugrated at the east gate of Vidhana Soudha,'' he said."Gold and silver medals for accident free drivers will be distributed on August 16. 168 people are getting gold medal and 2968 people are getting silver medal," said Nandish Reddy.