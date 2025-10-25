Bosaraj Retorts to Narayanaswamy: Don't Forget Kharge Family's Role in Your Rise

Raichur: In a sharp rebuttal to Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Minister for Small Irrigation, Science and Technology N.S. Bosaraj urged him not to overlook the pivotal contributions of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family in nurturing community leaders, including himself, to prominent political positions.

Addressing Narayanaswamy's recent criticism of Priyank Kharge—where he questioned the minister's efforts in promoting Dalits as contractors and providing jobs—Bosaraj stated that such accusations do not befit the BJP leader's stature. "Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, remember that Kharge ji and his family have played a significant role in elevating leaders from all communities in this state, including you, to high offices," Bosaraj remarked during a media interaction here.

Bosaraj highlighted that Narayanaswamy's own ascent in Congress and attainment of key positions were largely due to the Kharge family's support. "Switching parties for personal gain and now making such baseless attacks is unbecoming. Over the past 50 years, Kharge ji has dedicated his life to development politics, fostering thousands of leaders from Dalit and other communities across fields," he added.

The minister accused Narayanaswamy of aligning with RSS agendas for survival in the changed political landscape, warning that biting the hand that fed him could backfire. "Many have benefited from Kharge ji's patronage and secured top roles in politics and beyond—a fact you know well. Stop these statements, or you'll end up discredited before the public," Bosaraj cautioned.

This exchange escalates ongoing tensions between the ruling Congress and BJP, with Narayanaswamy's prior barbs against the Kharge family, including allegations of favouritism in land allotments and Dalit empowerment, drawing repeated Congress ire. Bosaraj's response underscores the party's defence of its leadership amid accusations of dynastic politics.