Brace up for third wave: CM BS Yediyurappa tells Anganwadi workers

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S.Yeddyurappa held a video conference with Anganwadi workers of different districts on Wednesday and discussed their work and thee challenges they faced at the workplace. Yeddyurappa said that Anganwadi workers were doing notable service in combating Covid -19 at the grass root level. "They are playing a significant role in protecting the health of pregnant women, lactating mothers and infants," he said.



"Experts have opined that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will affect children the most. In this background, your role in protecting the children is very important. Children with malnutrition and suffering from ill health must be identified and their health must be prioritized. Anganwadi workers must be in constant touch with the health department and must strive to combat the pandemic."

The CM appreciated the efforts of Anganwadi workers in distributing nutrition food to beneficiaries at home as well as conducting house-to-house visits to create awareness. Also, he expressed happiness that about 85.91% of Anganwadi workers/ assistants have been inoculated. He said that Anganwadi workers have been considered as front line warriors, and Rs 30 lakh compensation has been announced for those who have died due to Covid-19.

"During the first wave about 20 workers had lost their lives and Rs. 30 lakhs each had been distributed. The government has announced a relief package to various categories affected due to the second wave. Anganwadi workers will also get Rs 2,000 each," CM Yeddyurappa said.

Impressed by articulation of an Anganwadi worker Manjula Sangamesh from Belagavi, the CM invited her to a cup of coffee with him at his residence. Brijit Breganza of Uttara Kannada district said that pregnant women in their area were given appropriate attention and they were also taken to the hospital in case of any health issues.

Savithramma of Kolar who has serving as Anganwadi worker for the last 30 years, said that there was panic among people during the first wave of covid 19. People were following the quarantine rules. Though there is more death in the second wave of the pandemic, people have no fear and are not bothered to follow the rules.

The Chief Minister suggested that people should be convinced to follow the rules. Leelavathi from Devenahalli said, "there are no asha workers in their area. Being a member of the task force , I have to visit every house, collect swab test samples along with health department staff , trace covid patients and admit them to covid care centres. Special workshops were conducted and more than 150 vaccines were given to the public including differently-abled".

Besides the department work, Anganwadi assistants/ workers of Udupi, Shivamogga, Ballari, Koppala and other districts said they have been doing surveys of other departments and urged the Chief Minister to reduce their workload.