Brahmin Mahasabha condemns HDK's remark on Brahmins

Bengaluru: Akhil Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha has condemned JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy's remarks against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Speaking to media persons on Monday Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha president Ashok Harnahalli said that Kumara swamy criticised Peshwa community of Maharashtra by accusing them of killing Gandhiji.

But union minister Prahlad Joshi is not Deshastha community Brahmin , he is a follower of Uttaradi mutt. , belonging to the Madhva tradition. He hails from North Karnataka and not Maharashtra. Ashoka Haranahalli said that if merit is the criterion, then Joshi is a suitable candidate for the post of Chief Minister.

It is not right to blame the Brahmin community of Chitpavan by targeting the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in the past as one bad person does not represent whole community. The native Brahmins who came and settled in Karnataka hundreds of years ago became Kannadigas by mixing with our dialect. Noted litterateur D R Bendre, Alura Venkataraya are noted personalities here. 'For a misguided person named Nathuram Godse it is not reasonable to treat all members of that community as criminals who killed Gandhi' said Harnahalli.

Kumaraswamy, Deve Gowda's family has given respect to Sanatan Dharma. They have devotion for the heritage of Sringeri Math. The All Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha has been allotted a site in the central part of the city and formed a Brahmin Development Board. So, Vipra community has faith in temples. To counter the criticism of political opponents, he said that using the name of the community is not a matter of bringing respect to him . 'Kumaraswamy should have take all communities together' he added.

Basavanagudi Brahmin Mahasabha condemned the attitude of Kumaraswamy which was trying to divide the community. Mahasabha secretary R Suresh said that the contribution of Brahmins in freedom struggle is immense. It is not right to do caste politics in the name of secular Janata Dal. The intention of creating resentment among the inner sects of the Brahmin community is not good, it will not succeed..

Reacting to the remarks of Kumaraswamy Pejavara mutt pontiff Vishwa Prasanna Teertha Swamiji said that : 'If a Brahmin has to become the Chief Minister, so be it. Why should he not be the Chief Minister? Aren't they citizens of India? During his visit to Sri Hole Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Maddur in Mandya district on Monday he said, 'There have been statements against Brahmins since the past and they increase during elections. There are so many Brahmin MLAs in the state, how many have got tickets to contest? "Because Brahmins are less in number no one can say anything about them .as taken for granted . He asserted that one should speak without background or evidence. 'If the entire society is to be blamed for the wrong doing by one person, why are other communities not blamed for their wrong doings' he questioned. No one should be treated unfairly in a democracy. Blaming any religion is not right,' he said.