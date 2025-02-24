  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Brijesh Gokhale to Receive Abhaya Bravery Award for Journalism

Brijesh Gokhale to Receive Abhaya Bravery Award for Journalism
x
Highlights

Brijesh Gokhale, Executive Director of Spearhead Media Pvt. Ltd., will be honoured with the prestigious Abhaya Bravery Award for excellence in journalism and commitment to unbiased news.

BENGALURU : Brijesh Gokhale, Executive Director of Spearhead Media Pvt. Ltd., will be honoured with the prestigious Abhaya Bravery Award for excellence in journalism and commitment to unbiased news. The award, recognizing courage and integrity, will be presented at Alliance De Francaise Auditorium, Bengaluru, on 7 March 2025.

Gokhale, hailed as a "Voice of Truth," has played a pivotal role in shaping Karnataka’s digital media landscape. Under his leadership, NewsKarnataka.com has gained credibility for its people-centric, ethical journalism. His expertise in digital media strategy and storytelling has bridged the gap between traditional and modern journalism.

A Master’s degree holder in English, Gokhale also serves on the Board of Studies at SDM College, Ujire, mentoring aspiring media professionals. His accolades include the 2024 Sadhanashree Award, and he recently spoke at a FICCI-Google India session on digital publishing in Indic languages.

Leading the crowdfunded Spearhead Media since 2013, Gokhale envisions expanding the platform’s reach while championing journalistic integrity and youth empowerment. His recognition with the Abhaya Bravery Award underscores his contributions to ethical and innovative journalism in Karnataka.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick