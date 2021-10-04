Bruhat Swachhta Abhiyan launched

Mysuru: Ahead of Navaratri festivities beginning on October 7, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Monday launched a three-day "Bruhat Swachhta Abhiyan" a mega cleanliness drive in the city.



Mysuru City Corporation and Contractors Association jointly launched the mega cleanliness drive across the city. The first priority is to clean the major roads connecting the city including outer-ring road areas and lifting of garbage. MLA L Nagendra inaugurated the drive at the Doddakere Maidana opposite Palace.

A total of 75 earth movers and 160 tractors and Corporation vehicles are deployed on cleanliness drive. A few spots are identified near the outer-ring road to dump the debris. Mayor Sunanda Phalanethra, Deputy Mayor Aftab Ahmed, Corporators B V Manjunath, M V Ramprasad, Shivakumar, Shanthakumari, Ashwini Ananthu, Pushpalatha Jagannath, Rajani Annaiah, MCC Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy, health officer Dr D G Nagaraj, Corporators and contractors were present.