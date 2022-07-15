Budding engineers exhibit innovative models at CMRIT exhibition 

Bengaluru: The Department of Basic Science and Humanities, CMR Institute of Technology organized a state-level project exhibition on 14 July for engineering students. Several teams from colleges across the state showcased their innovative products that have the potential to transform real-life problems.

Budding engineers exhibited models involving APP making, Android development, Renewable energy Applications, Bluetooth, Coding, Transport, medical technology, and many more social utility products. CMRIT students Akshitha and Devesh exhibited a Blind man's stick which assists blind people to walk safely. The product can be further upgraded to enable them to identify the location, bus numbers, and potholes. Other notable projects comprise Harinandan from Dayanand Sagar College of Engineering who presented a Land rover camera and showed how driverless vehicles can be benefitted from the camera and associated software. Pushpa from AGM Rural Engineering developed a tool for effective communication using Laser. Yaseen from the same college displayed Voice controlled Robotic car which has several applications in logistics, hotels, and hospitals.

Vijayalakshmi and her team from BIET college Davangere developed a forest monitoring system that helps to save a forest from fire, they used flames sensors and blink app connected through a mobile when the fire gets caught to trees it sends a message to the duty officer, and automatically rotates the motor in a water pump and water is supplied to extinguish the fire. Savitri and her team from Huballi College developed a health monitoring jacket to help the Indian military to withstand extremely cold conditions, can monitor pulse rates, and keep them warm. The jacket doesn't need any power supply and is easy to carry.

Abhishek and his team from AGM College of Engineering developed detection of driver's drowsiness by using an eye blink sensor or anti sleep alarm, after seeing accidents due to drowsiness, consumption of alcohol with the help of ant sleep alarm we can detect the drowsiness of the driver which alerts the driver to stop the vehicle. The remarkable innovation won the first prize. Ashmitha Shet and her team from KLE Technology Belgaum developed a virtual doctor robot that permits the doctor to virtually treat a patient during a pandemic like covid 19 and this reduces human contact. This life-saving project won the second prize.

The convener from CMRIT, Dr. Ramdas noted that students from rural backgrounds have displayed exciting projects in the field of power generation, automobile industry, Electric vehicles, and such vital sectors. Experts who interacted with the students appreciated their efforts to find the best solution to real-life problems. They guided the students in enhancing the application, feasibility, and viability of the products.

The CMRIT college principal, Dr. Sanjay Jain congratulated the winners and all the participants. He lauded the endeavour of budding engineers who displayed innovative projects and explained how involvement in projects helps students to acquire problem-solving skills. He further encouraged students to hone their research skills which will enable to find better job and higher education opportunities.