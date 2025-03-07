Live
- Celebrate Her: Thoughtful & Elegant Gifts for International Women’s Day
- Telangana Model Aims for Global Standards, Says CM Revanth Reddy
- Budget is a gift to the people of Karnataka: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Celebrating Resilience and Leadership: Honoring Women at SWR
- Karnataka Budget Praised for Focus on Healthcare and Education
- India Paddle Festival 2025 Kicks Off in Karnataka
- BJP MP Brijesh Chowta Slams Karnataka Budget, Calls it "Appeasement-Oriented"
- Coromandel International Doubles the Sulphur Manufacturing Capacity in Visakhapatnam to 50,000 MT
- Kiran Abbavaram Applauds Dance IKON 2 Talent as Priyanka Jain Joins as Wildcard Mentor
- Grand Women’s Day Celebrations at Annamacharya University
Just In
Budget is a gift to the people of Karnataka: DCM DK Shivakumar
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday lauded the State budget as a gift to the people of Karnataka.
Bengaluru : Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday lauded the State budget as a gift to the people of Karnataka.
Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said, "The budget has a lot for Bengaluru City specific projects. It has an allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore capex for development project besides guarantee schemes. The budget gives priority to all sectors including irrigation and public works. If you say the State has a lot of debt, the Centre has debt too. This is a budget which has kept its word."
“I have been in public life for 36 years, I can tell you this is a far-sighted and historic budget which provides justice to all segments of the society," he added.
When pointed to BJP leaders criticism that this was a budget appeasing the Muslim community, he said all segments need to be taken care of."
Asked if his dream of Brand Bengaluru is getting realised with this budget, he said, "This is not my dream alone, it fulfills the dream of the entire state. The Centre did not provide any funds for Bengaluru, our State has to take care of it, right?"