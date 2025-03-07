Budget is a gift to the people of Karnataka: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru : Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday lauded the State budget as a gift to the people of Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said, "The budget has a lot for Bengaluru City specific projects. It has an allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore capex for development project besides guarantee schemes. The budget gives priority to all sectors including irrigation and public works. If you say the State has a lot of debt, the Centre has debt too. This is a budget which has kept its word."

“I have been in public life for 36 years, I can tell you this is a far-sighted and historic budget which provides justice to all segments of the society," he added.

When pointed to BJP leaders criticism that this was a budget appeasing the Muslim community, he said all segments need to be taken care of."

Asked if his dream of Brand Bengaluru is getting realised with this budget, he said, "This is not my dream alone, it fulfills the dream of the entire state. The Centre did not provide any funds for Bengaluru, our State has to take care of it, right?"