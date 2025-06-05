Buzz begins over election of new Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor, Dy Mayor

Hubballi: With the tenure of the current mayor and deputy mayor of the Hubballi–Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) coming to an end on June 18, discussions are gaining momentum and political activity has intensified around who will be elected to the top civic posts for the 24th term. The BJP currently holds power in the Corporation.

According to the latest notification, the post of mayor has been reserved for a woman from the general category, while the deputy mayor’s post is reserved for a candidate from the Backward Class ‘B’ category. This ensures that the city will once again see a woman at the helm of the civic administration.

The HDMC commissioner has already submitted a proposal to the regional commissioner seeking a date for conducting the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections. Following this move, hopeful candidates from within the BJP have begun lobbying and preparations behind closed doors. In the 82-member civic body, the BJP holds 39 seats, the Congress 33, AIMIM 3, Independents 6, and the JD(S) 1. Among the independents, three are known to support the BJP, further strengthening its majority.

Since the mayor’s post is reserved for a woman from the general category, there is fierce competition within the BJP, which has 15 women corporators. The prominent aspirants include Preeti Khode from Ward 66, Pooja Shejwadkar from Ward 64, Radhabai Safare from Ward 60, Meenakshi Vantamuri from Ward 57, Roopa Shetty from Ward 47, and Sheela Katkar from Ward 73. There are also growing demands to give preference this time to candidates from the eastern part of the twin cities, as the previous mayoral terms have mostly favored Dharwad, Hubballi–Dharwad West, and Hubballi–Dharwad Central regions.

Among the contenders, Radhabai Safare is the most experienced, having previously served as mayor. The rest are first-time corporators. Pooja Shejwadkar’s husband was a nominated member of the corporation in the past, while Preeti Khode’s husband is a BJP ward leader, factors that are also influencing the internal party dynamics.

As for the deputy mayor’s post, the main contenders are Santosh Chavvan from Ward 41 and Shankar Shelake from Ward 8. Both are actively seeking support and lobbying within the party ranks.

Speaking to the media, corporator Preeti Khode stated that if the party gives her the opportunity, she would focus on addressing the burning civic issues of the twin cities and work toward comprehensive development. Corporator Pooja Shejwadkar added that the 24x7 drinking water project has not been implemented properly, and issues related to waste management and underground drainage also require urgent attention. She expressed her readiness to work on these areas. Meanwhile, Sheela Katkar, who has completed three years as a corporator, said she is familiar with the civic challenges and has her own plans for the city’s development.

Confirming the procedural developments, HDMC commissioner Rudresh Ghali said a proposal regarding the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections has been sent to the regional commissioner, who is expected to announce the date soon.