Cabinet okays four new town panchayats, municipal council

Mysuru: As a Deepavali bonanza to Mysuru district, the State cabinet led by Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Thursday gave approval to formation of four new town panchayats and a municipal council by including several new revenue layouts which have come up at the peripheries of the city.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that it was decided in the cabinet meeting to upgrade Bogadi, Srirampura, Kadakola and Rammanahalli gram panchayats into town panchayats. "It has also been decided to form a new municipal council comprising Hinkal, Koorgalli, Belawadi and Hootgalli on the outskirts of the city.

Mr Pratap Simha thanked Mr Yeddyurappa, Mysuru district in-charge minister S T Somashekar, Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda, ministers V Somanna and Byraththi Basavaraj for the gift. The district administration led by Pratap Simha proposed to the Chief Minister to include 77 revenue layouts with 31,536 sites in Mysuru city corporation. These revenue layouts are being formed without land conversion, and they are in different survey numbers in different gram panchayats of Mysuru taluk.