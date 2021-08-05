Cabinet portfolio allotment in couple of days: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, after chairing the first Cabinet meeting of his newly sworn-in ministry on Wednesday, said that portfolios would be allotted to the 29 ministers in one or two days.

Asked whether the BJP high command would make decisions in this regard, he clarified that it's his prerogative and it would be only he who would take a call on allocation of portfolios.

He also said that there was no pressure from any of the ministers to allocate a specific portfolio or to continue the one which they had earlier.

Bommai defended the selection of Shashikala Jolle, who is facing allegations of corruption. "There is no complaint in the case against her. It has many dimensions. However, I will look into the matter," he said.

"There are only 34 cabinet berths and all legislators know this. Some have been inducted and some have been left out. Whenever there is an opportunity, the party will give them responsibilities," he maintained.

On the senior leaders who were dropped, he said that the party after considering their organising skills, will utilise their strength in the right direction.

Bommai also announced three major decisions taken in the first cabinet meeting with the ministers.

"All ministers are directed to reach out to the districts to address the flood and Covid situations and take up relief measures. The Covid Task Force will be formed immediately after allocation of portfolios," he said.

The cabinet also took a decision to fulfil the long-standing demand of the Scheduled Tribe community to establish 'ST Welfare Secretariat". It was also decided to create a high-poweres committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister to coordinate between various departments on projects concerning women and child empowerment as per the announcement made by the his predecessor B.S. Yediyurappa in the budget presented in March.