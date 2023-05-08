Live
- Nara Lokesh assures of setting up High Court bench at Kurnool of voted to power
- Campaigning In Karnataka To End Today At 5pm
- Happy Mother Day 2023: Maa Durga, inspiration behind Song, Vande Mataram
- JP Nadda Called 'The Kerala Story' An Eye Opener
- Thalaiva Rajinikanth Is Introduced As Moideen Bhai From Vishnu Vishal And Vikranth’s ‘Laal Salaam’ Movie
- KCR performs Bhumi Puja to Hare krishna heritage tower
- Google to add AI and video features to enhance user experience
- Bajrang Punia Shows Support Towards Bajrang Dal Through Instagram And Later Delete It
- AP govt arranges two spl aircrafts to repatriate students from Manipur
- 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Check Out The Complete Winners List
Highlights
- The campaigns for highly hyped assembly elections in Karnataka that will take place in 2023 to end today.
- The Election Commission of India (ECI) stressed a "clean and serious" campaign after taking seriously the intense verbal conflict between the BJP and Congress.
Additionally, it has issued a warning to all national and state political parties, as well as candidates, advising them to show prudence and restraint in their speaking out while campaigning and avoid debasing the electoral climate.
Meanwhile, the Congress is relying on a tide of anti-incumbency sentiment that has been successful since 1985, while the governing BJP is betting on PM Narendra Modi's popularity to carry them through. Over the course of six days, the prime minister participated in about 15 public gatherings and road shows, significantly bolstering the BJP campaign. A simple majority requires 113 votes, which the BJP has never attained. Notably, today marks the end of the campaign. After the May 1 deadline for withdrawal of nominations, there are 2,613 candidates overall vying for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly Elections.
There are 185 female candidates and one from the "Others" category, according to the Election Commission'sfinal list of candidates. While the opposition Congress has put forward 223 candidates, the ruling BJP has 224, and the Janata Dal (Secular) has put forth 207. On May 13, the vote tally will be finished. Additionally, the Karnataka assembly elections will take place on May 10 in a single phase, with the vote tallying set for May 13.
