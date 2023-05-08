Campaigning In Karnataka To End Today At 5pm

The campaigns for highly hyped assembly elections in Karnataka that will take place in 2023 to end today. The Election Commission of India (ECI) stressed a "clean and serious" campaign after taking seriously the intense verbal conflict between the BJP and Congress.



Additionally, it has issued a warning to all national and state political parties, as well as candidates, advising them to show prudence and restraint in their speaking out while campaigning and avoid debasing the electoral climate.



he Congress is relying on a tide of anti-incumbency sentiment that has been successful since 1985, while the governing BJP is betting on PM Narendra Modi's popularity to carry them through. Over the course of six days, the prime minister participated in about 15 public gatherings and road shows, significantly bolstering the BJP campaign. A simple majority requires 113 votes, which the BJP has never attained. Notably, today marks the end of the campaign. After the May 1 deadline for withdrawal of nominations, there are 2,613 candidates overall vying for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly Elections. Meanwhile, t