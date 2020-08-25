Can the 'Modi bhakt' charm Tamil Nadu voters?

Bengaluru: The entry of former IPS officer K Annamalai, who earned the sobriquet of 'Singam', into the BJP fold seems to have enthused the rank and file of the party. With his entry, the BJP central leadership hopes to make inroads into Tamil Nadu which had been in the political grip AIDMK and DMK for more than three decades.



Party insiders in the Karnataka BJP believe that roping in Annamalai into the party fold will have a huge impact on Tamil Nadu politics as well as Karnataka politics.

"He has a clean image. His service to the needy and his patriotic spirit are too well-known. His entry will definitely help the party in the long run. He is a nationalist at heart and an admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said a senior functionary in Karnataka BJP.

Annamalai joined the BJP in the presence of party national general secretary Muralidhar Rao and president of its Tamil Nadu unit L Murugan at party's headquarters in New Delhi. He had met BJP president J P Nadda before joining the party.

Annamalai has been closely associated with the BJP after he quit the job. Soon after quitting, the BJP leaders approached him to join the Modi team. But he promised them that he will join the party later. The former IPS officer had been actively engaged in humanitarian activities in Tamil Nadu bringing him closer to the people, another factor for the BJP to rope him in.

Congratulating his joining BJP, C T Ravi senior minister in BSY Cabinet, who is also additional 'prabhari' of Tamil Nadu State BJP, said Annamalai's entry into the party would help strengthen the BJP's base in Tamil Nadu. "Annamalai is popularly called as Karnataka Singam by his admirers. He has attained fame and name through his working style in the State. I wish him all the success," Ravi told The Hans India. Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar took to his Twitter handle to welcome Annamalai into the party fold. "Retired IPS officer Annamalai joins the BJP today. Annamalai who served with honestly in Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru sought voluntary retirement and is now joining the BJP. It gives me great happiness that he is joining the party. Wishing him the very best," Sudhakar tweeted.