Cardinal Poola Anthony elected as new president of CBCI

Bengaluru: Cardinal Poola Anthony, Metropolitan Archbishop of Hyderabad, has been elected as the new President of the CBCI during its 37th general body meeting held on Saturday. On November 19, 2020, Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Anthony as Metropolitan Archbishop of Hyderabad.

He was created and proclaimed cardinal by Pope Francis during the Consistory held on August 27, 2022, and was assigned the titular church of Ss. Protomartiri a Via Aurelia Antica, Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) said in a statement.

"With his election as President of the CBCI, Cardinal Poola Anthony assumes leadership of the Catholic Church in India at a crucial moment, bringing with him decades of pastoral experience, administrative leadership, and a strong commitment to the Church's mission in service of faith, justice, and human dignity," the statement said.