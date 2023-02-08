Cases against auto drivers reduce significantly

Bengaluru: There has been a significant decrease in the number of complaints filed against auto rickshaw drivers in Bangalore city. They charge very high fares, demand more money, and refuse ride to the passengers. Thus many complaints were filed against auto drivers in the past. Now the number of these cases is almost less. This information has come out from the data available with the Bangalore City Traffic Police.

People mainly rely on app-based auto rickshaw services. Instead of calling auto drivers directly, they are booking autos through apps. Along with this, the auto drivers' associations have also adopted passenger-friendly stances as per the instructions of the police. Most of all the unauthorized auto stands have been cleared by the police. Parking of autos has been restricted everywhere. Mainly the official auto stands are also regularly visited by the police. This has increased the responsibility of drivers.

Bangalore city police received a total of 18,235 complaints against auto drivers in 2018. Complaints of insisting on more money and not answering calls were common. In 2019, the number of these complaints suddenly increased to 23,002. After this, in the period of Covid, i.e., in 2020, 11,808 complaints were registered against auto drivers, while in 2021, 644 complaints were registered. Only 2,178 complaints were registered in 2022 when life returned to normal post-Covid.

Special Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City Traffic Department MA Saleem says that the number of complaints lodged by passengers against auto drivers in Bengaluru city has decreased significantly these days. As people are opting for app-based autos, there is no need to complain. Thus, even after the Covid lockdown, the number of cases has declined, he explains.

Besides, we are clearing unauthorized auto rickshaw stands," informed a senior police inspector. We do not allow auto parking anywhere. Due to this, the number of cases is less. Besides, the police regularly visit and inspect the official auto stands. Thus, auto drivers should act responsibly so that they don't get into trouble. Demanding more money and the cases of rejecting the passengers request to drop are decreasing. In addition, the number of prepaid auto stands is also increasing in Bangalore. He explained that due to all these reasons the number of cases is decreasing.

Responding to this, General Secretary of the Auto Drivers Association, Rudramurthy said earlier that the police had voluntarily registered a case against the auto drivers. They say that tradition has stopped now. The police used to come in mufti and got into the auto. They used to tell us to go to distant places. If the driver refused or asked for more money, he would voluntarily file a complaint. We condemned this and protested against the police. We also lodged a complaint with the Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic Division, BR Ravikante Gowda. After this, the police have explained that the practice of filing complaints spontaneously has decreased.