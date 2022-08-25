Cases to be filed against PoP Ganesh idol makers

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that criminal cases will be filed against individuals who make Ganesha idols using plaster of Paris (PoP), sending a clear message that the BBMP will not compromise on pollution.

Girinath stated that zonal officers have been informed that PoP idols are prohibited and only eco-friendly ones are permitted as the Ganesha festival is approaching. "A team consisting of BBMP, police, and Bescom representatives should search locations for prohibited items including PoP, thermocol, and dangerous chemicals. Cases will also be lodged against people utilizing such materials for PoPGanesha idols if businesses or production units are discovered to be in violation of the rules," the Palike chief stated.

The commissioner advised idol makers to utilise clay that will be supported. BBMP officials will make provisions for Kalyani to prevent polluting of lakes. He added that nodal officers will be appointed by zonal commissioners under standing orders in 63 sub-divisions for the festival and that they will oversee clearances, immersions, and other preparations.

The state government has also issued a circular mandating that all local governments make sure that the Ganesha celebration is observed in an environmentally responsible way this year. People and communities that want to maintain pandals and idols must obtain NOCs from the relevant authorities. Municipalities and businesses must make sure that immersions are carried out according to protocol. According to civic officials, adequate immersion tanks should be used to reduce traffic.