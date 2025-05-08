CBI court convicts Janardhan Reddy in Obulapuram mining case

Bengaluru: It has been proven that Rs 884 crore has been illegally committed in the Obulapuram mining case. In this context, the CBI court has convicted former minister and current MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy. The court has also announced a 7-year jail sentence. He has been convicted under Sections 120B along with 420, 409, 468, 471 of the IPC and Section 13(2) along with 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Janardhan Reddy has already spent 3 years in jail and has requested to reduce the sentence considering his age and service. However, the CBI special court has rejected Reddy’s request. This has resulted in Janardhana Reddy being sent to jail again.

Janardhana Reddy had left for Hyderabad on the morning of May 6 following the court hearing. Janardhana Reddy has requested the court to reduce the sentence given to him by seven years. ‘I have already spent more than four years in detention. Considering my age and the public service I have done. The people of Ballari and Gangavathi have elected me with a huge majority. I am dedicated to public service. The support I am getting from the public reflects that commitment. Please reduce the sentence, Reddy has pleaded with the court’. However, the court has refused. Why not give you a sentence of 10 years? You deserve life imprisonment, it said and has rejected Reddy’s plea. Since the sentence has been more than 3 years, MLA Janardhana Reddy’s jail term is certain. Reddy has also been given a month to file an appeal. Thus, he will be saved only if the High Court stays his sentence and he should apply for bail in the Hyderabad High Court. However, he will have to remain in jail until the High Court grants him bail. If the sentence is not stayed, there is a risk of disqualification from the MLA seat.

Our faith in judicial system has increased: Social activist

It is said that the struggle waged by social activist S R Hiremath is also the main reason for Gali Janardhana Reddy getting a 7-year sentence in the illegal mining case. Giving his first response to the media, he said that many cases are waiting for trial in the judicial system, especially cases of public importance and the mining mafia, who looted natural resources without any hesitation, freely and irresponsibly, is being punished even after 15 years, which means our faith in the judicial system has increased.

What is this case?

The Obalapuram illegal mining case came to light when YS Rajashekar Reddy was the CM of Andhra Pradesh and BS Yediyurappa was the CM of Karnataka. It was alleged that illegal mining of ore was taking place in the Obalapuram hills, which border Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The departments alleged that the mining was illegal when it was sanctioned. In the Obalapur illegal mining case, it has been proven that 884 crores of illegal activities were committed. They are accused of looting a total of 29 lakh tonnes of ore. Already, only three people have been released on bail in the same case after serving a year in jail.