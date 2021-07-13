Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Centre assures help to Karnataka in meeting Jal Jeevan Mission target

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The minister reviewed the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission. Home Minister Basavraj Bommai and Minor Irrigation Minister J C Madhuswamy also attended the meeting
x

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The minister reviewed the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission. Home Minister Basavraj Bommai and Minor Irrigation Minister J C Madhuswamy also attended the meeting

Highlights

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday jointly reviewed the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Karnataka

New Delhi: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday jointly reviewed the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Karnataka, and the ministry assured that it will provide all support to the State to achieve its targets.

The chief minister said that all necessary steps were being taken to accelerate the pace of implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the State and provide tap water supply to the remaining 61.05 lakh households in Karnataka by 2023.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019, JJM aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024.

"Union Minister, Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka, jointly reviewed the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Karnataka, today at VidhanSouda, Bengaluru," the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement.

"The chief minister assured the visiting Union minister that the state will take all necessary steps to accelerate the pace of implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and provide tap water supply to remaining 61.05 lakh households in Karnataka by 2023," it said.

On his part, Shekhwat assured that the central government will provide all support to the State to achieve the 'Har Ghar Jal' target, the statement said.

The state will undertake intensive monthly review to provide assured tap water supply to every rural household in adequate quantity of prescribed quality on regular and long-term basis, it said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X