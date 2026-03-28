Centre ‘killing us’ despite fuel price cut: DKS

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over fuel pricing, alleging that recent reductions were politically motivated and insufficient.

Speaking to reporters near his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar said, “The Government of India is killing us. Fuel prices have been reduced only for electoral reasons. At the same time, companies like Nayara have increased prices,” he alleged. When asked whether the state government would also consider reducing fuel prices, he said the matter would be discussed later.

Turning to the upcoming by-election, Shivakumar exuded confidence in Congress candidate Samarth, predicting a decisive victory. He stated that Samarth would win with a larger margin than his grandfather, veteran leader Shivanand Shankarappa, dismissing concerns about division of minority votes. “There will be no division of votes among any community. People remember the contributions of that family to Davanagere, and Samarth will win,” he said.

Addressing reports of internal dissent and suspensions within the party, Shivakumar clarified that he had not signed any suspension orders and that such decisions were taken at the local level. “The Chief Minister and I have discussed the matter, but we will not make it public. Leaders like Zameer, Jabbar and Nazeer will abide by the party’s direction. Differences do arise during elections, but we will manage them,” he added.

On the ongoing controversy over MLAs seeking IPL tickets, Shivakumar defended the demand, stating that legislators have the right to request access as they are part of the governance system. “We have allowed matches to be held amid various pressures. I will speak to the KSCA president about facilitating entry for our MLAs to watch the games,” he said.

The Deputy CM’s remarks come amid growing political sparring in the state over fuel pricing, by-election dynamics, and the debate over entitlement and privileges for elected representatives.