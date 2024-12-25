Centre Revives Coffee Development Plan to Aid Farmers- Goyal

Hassan: The Union government is set to revive the Comprehensive Coffee Development Plan, which has been stalled since 2011, and will take all necessary measures to support coffee growers, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal announced on Monday. He was addressing a gathering of coffee growers at a meeting organised by the Coffee Growers’ Association in Sakleshpur, Hassan district.

“We aim to prioritise coffee quality and mechanisation while facilitating access to essential equipment through farmer-producer companies. This will enhance the value addition of coffee,” Goyal said.

The minister also stated that the government plans to provide the necessary support for startups focused on coffee development. He added that a Coffee Skill Development Centre would be established in Balehonnur, with adequate funding to back the initiative.

Highlighting the financial support measures, Goyal revealed that an additional allocation of ₹100 crore is required for subsidy programs benefiting coffee growers. “Discussions with the Union Finance Minister are underway to secure these funds, and subsidy applications from 21,000 farmers already submitted will be processed,” he said.

Minister's assurances have opened a new level of hope among the coffee growers towards improving their livelihood while boosting the sector's global competitiveness feel leaders of the coffee industry.