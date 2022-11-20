Chamarajanagar: Public water tank purified with Gomutra after Dalit woman drinks water

Chamarajanagar: In an inhuman incident the upper class Lingayat community cleaned the public water storage tank by emptying the water reportedly from Heggatora village of the Chamarajanagara on Saturday.

It is said that Dalit woman from other place came to Heggatora village and drank the water from the mini drinking water supply project at the upper class community street. Then the elders of upper class drained the water on Saturday and purified it with Gomutra. Soon after the incident of draining water went viral in social media, the Tahsildar and other officials rushed to spot and conducted enquiry.

The woman is an outsider and police is tracing the woman. A case has been registered at Chamarajanagara rural police station in this regard. Tahsildar I E Basavaraju , social welfare department officers on Sunday visited the village and put up a board that it is public drinking water storage tank and all communities can drink water. The tahsildar even took Dalit youths to all the water storage tanks and made to drink water.