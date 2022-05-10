CHAMUL beats pandemic impact, exports milk to Nepal, Bhutan

Chamarajanagara: The Chamarajanagar Dist.Co-op.Milk Producers'Societies' Union Limited (CHAMUL) has recorded 1.5 crore profit forthe year ending 2020-21. The CHAMUL operating in one of the backwarddistricts of the state since just last six years has achieved amid Covid distress.

Speaking to The Hans India on Monday CHAMUL President H SNanjunda Prasad told that Covid affected the district two and halfyears ago. 'Despite our sincere efforts to prevent collapse of sales , it collapsed. But we could not stop procuring the milk inthe interest of farmers'. He said if we stopped procurement of milkthat would ensure more profit for the union but it badly impactsfarmers who are depending upon dairy farming for livelihood.

Hence, CHAMULcontinued procurementof milk as usual but explored the export market. Itsucceeded in exporting milk and milk products toNepal and Bhutan. 'If the union could not sell milk it would have been converted as milk powder. But producing milk powder is not profitable' said Nanjundappa. The Union was formed in the year 2015 by bifurcating Mysoredistrict milk producers union. The then district in charge minister HS Mahadeva Prasad was instrumental in establishing CHAMUL . NanjundaPrasad said that 'Our main aim is to safeguard the interestsof the milk producers'. The Chamul is providing Rs 5 lakh honorarium tosecretaries who were serving in unions for 25 years ,Rs 3 lakhs for milkinspectors and Rs 2 lakh for assistants during their retirement.

Theunion took this decision in its management body meeting keeping inmind that the employees of the union getting very less retirementbenefits and no pension from government. He said the honorarium isbeing paid from farmers welfare fund.CHAMUL is procuring 2.5 lakh litresof milk daily from 458 milkprocuring centres spread across the district. It has chilling

centres at Chamarajanagar with capacity of 60,000litres per dayand in Kollegala with 40,000litres per day, making it a total of one lakhlitres per day. Also there are 79 bulk milk coolers. CHAMUL isexpected to record more profit in the coming years.