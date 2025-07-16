Charges filed in Parashurama statue case

A legal storm has erupted over the 35-foot Lord Parashurama statue perched on Umikal Hill in Bailoor village of Karkala. Costing about Rs. 2.4 crore, the statue, intended to be a bronze masterpiece, has sparked allegations of fraud after it was revealed to be allegedly crafted from brass, a less expensive material.

This discovery has led to a chargesheet filed in Karkala court against the sculptor and two officials, accusing them of deceit, conspiracy, and evidence tampering. The controversy surfaced in 2024 when local resident Krishna Shetty lodged a complaint, prompting a thorough investigation.

Authorities found that Bengaluru-based sculptor Krishna Naik, operating through Krish Art World, was hired by the Udupi Nirmithi Kendra to construct a bronze statue. Instead, Naik allegedly used brass, breaching the contract’s specifications.

Compounding the issue, Udupi Nirmithi Kendra’s project director Arun Kumar and engineer Sachin Y. Kumar are accused of failing to enforce the project’s terms. A 1,231-page chargesheet now names the trio as defendants in the case.

Earlier, the statue’s upper half was removed from its hilltop site and stored in Manipal, ostensibly for repairs. However, the chargesheet alleges this was a pretext, with the statue handed back to Naik under questionable circumstances. The incident has raised concerns about oversight in public projects and the integrity of cultural landmarks.

Karkala BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar, a former Karnataka minister, has hailed the chargesheet as a vindication against what he calls a malicious campaign by Congress leaders.

In a series of social media posts, Kumar refuted claims that the statue was made of fiber, clarifying that it is entirely brass.

He noted that the statue’s upper portion was removed for redesign, not due to structural failure. Sunil Kumar has also called on the state government to release funds for the Parashurama Theme Park, stressing on its potential as a cultural and tourism hub.

The legal proceedings in Karkala signal a broader call for accountability in public works.

As the court examines the charges, the Parashurama statue remains a symbol of both cultural pride and a cautionary tale about trust and transparency in public projects.