Chikkamagaluru: Youth held for filming minor girl in nude, raping her

Chikkamagaluru: A minor girl from Chikkamagaluru was allegedly blackmailed and repeatedly raped by a youth.



It has come to light that the youth used the video of the girl in nude to sexually exploit the her.

The incident happened within the limits of Sakharayapatna police station in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagalur district. The accused, identified as Anil Naik, after luring the minor girl shot a video while the girl was changing her clothes. He threatened the girl that he would upload the video on social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp, if she refused to satisfy his sexual desires.

As a result, he held his innocent victim under his control and blackmailed her into going to him at his will.

Anil's friend, Kartik, from the same village, allowed his house to be used by the former to perpetrate the act. Anil allegedly raped the victim repeatedly for two and a half months in Kartik's house and filmed the acts. Two other youths, Balaji and Akhilesh, used to tease the girl whenever they came across her in streets.

During the recent Ganpati idol immersion ceremony in the village, the issue of the video was discussed by a few young men. Some people who overheard this, conveyed it to the girl's uncle. When he called the girl and questioned her, she narrated her ordeal.

The police arrested Anil Naik and Balaji Naik after receiving a complaint from her parents.

The remaining accused are expected to be arrested soon.