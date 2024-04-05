Cholera on the rise in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Amidst the water crisis, another problem has arisen in Bengaluru, cholera (vomiting dysentery) cases are being reported across the city. One case has been confirmed in Malleswaram area and samples from two suspected cases in the same area have been sent for testing. Several private hospitals in the city usually report one or two cholera cases per month. In March, six or seven cases were confirmed in less than a fortnight.

Meanwhile, cholera cases have increased by 50 per cent in recent days in the city, with an average of at least 20 cases reported per day. A newspaper reported that Srihari D, Consultant Medical Gastroenterologist at Prash Hospital, Bengaluru, said that poor sanitation and contaminated water sources are the main reasons for the surge in cholera cases in the city.

Cholera cases are being detected among small darshinis, and those who ate food from roadside carts. Due to acute water scarcity, it is possible that these small traders used contaminated water for cooking. Health experts are of the opinion that the spread of infection may be escalating.

A case of cholera has been confirmed in Malleswaram area, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Tushar Girinath has informed media. One case in Malleswaram PG has come positive for cholera and other samples have been sent for testing. “We are identifying the source of pollution and all,” he said.

Cholera is an infection caused by the virulent bacterium Vibrio cholerae. These bacteria cause intestinal infections. As a result the person suffers from severe vomiting and diarrhea. According to the US Centers for Disease Control, 1.3 to 4 million people worldwide suffer from cholera every year.

To prevent the spread of cholera, first of all, care should be taken regarding the sanitation of drinking water. Drink only purified or well-boiled water. Everyone should practice good hygiene by washing hands with soap and water, especially before eating or cooking. Avoid

eating uncooked food.