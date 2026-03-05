  1. Home
Christ university's Kannada Sangha celebrates 50 yrs

  5 March 2026
Christ university’s Kannada Sangha celebrates 50 yrs
Bengaluru: The Kannada Sangha of Christ University marked its golden jubilee valedictory function on March 3, 2026, highlighting five decades of continuous contribution to Kannada language, literature and culture.

Founded in 1971, the Sangha has emerged as a vibrant institutional platform for literary engagement at a time when regional language forums face declining participation. Over the past 50 years, it has published 246 books and mentored more than 700 young writers through inter-collegiate competitions, seminars and cultural initiatives. Notably, over 30 of its publications have received recognition from state and national literary bodies.

Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy lauded the Sangha’s year-round engagement, stating that its consistent publishing efforts represent a significant cultural intervention. He emphasised the need for residents of Karnataka to learn and preserve Kannada.

Kannada Development Authority Chairman Dr Purushottama Bilimale observed that while several Kannada organisations have slowed down, the Sangha has maintained continuity and public relevance.

