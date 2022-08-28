CID Detains Woman Exam Topper In PSI Scam

Rachana Hanumant, who won the top spot for women in the women's quota category in the PSI recruitment exam held in October of last year, has been detained by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is looking into the PSI CET scandal.

According to CID investigators, Rachana is accused of illegally tampering with the OMR sheet's replies. Rachana has reportedly been evading capture for the past three months and has frequently relocated.

Rachana was apprehended on Friday when a team of CID sleuths descended on the Hiroli Checkpost area of the Maharashtra-bordering Aland taluk on the basis of a tip that he was hiding there. Rachana was questioned before being brought in front of the JMFC Court on Saturday. Rachana had a FIR filed against her in Bengaluru, thus the CID officers transported her to the state capital on Saturday night after securing a transit warrant.