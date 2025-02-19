Citizens’ Forum says Bengaluru does not need tunnels, flyovers

Bengaluru: The BBMP is planning elevated corridors and tunnels in Bengaluru to reduce traffic congestion and benefit the people. However, the city is not benefiting from such projects. Instead, the Citizens’ Forum has asserted that a comprehensive plan is needed. At a meeting of various citizens’ groups held in Bengaluru on Monday, led by actor Prakash Belawadi, the proposed projects for Bengaluru were unanimously rejected.

Bengaluru has already reached its average population number. Therefore, the Citizens’ Forum has asserted that projects like elevated corridors or tunnels cannot improve the quality of life of the city’s people. The Forum has said that instead of projects like tunnels, an alternative plan should be formulated based on expert suggestions to adequately address the city’s challenges.

In addition to opposing the government’s proposed projects, the Citizens’ Forum has also discussed the possibility of legal action by questioning the proposals.

Bengaluru is still unable to handle more people and vehicles, stressed urban planner Naresh Narasimhan. The population in Bengaluru has reached its peak. He has therefore urged the focus to develop neighbouring areas like Magadi, Hoskote and Tumkur to create alternative hubs. “Bengaluru city needs space to breathe,” he said. He stressed that people come to Bengaluru for education and jobs, not for the weather or traffic. He said the city’s high population density is increasing problems related to traffic congestion, garbage disposal, water scarcity and air pollution.

The government should aim for 80 per cent public transport in Bengaluru city, says IISc professor Ashish Verma. If the tunnels are built, they will be used to their full capacity immediately. He warns that this will not provide a long-term solution to traffic congestion. Prakash Belavadi said that Bengaluru needs a comprehensive master plan that includes housing, transportation, public health and industrial development.