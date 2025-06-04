City police expands jurisdiction with addition of three stations

Bengaluru: In a significant administrative move, three rural police stations—Kumbalagod and Avalahalli in Ramanagara district, and Hebbagodi in Bengaluru Rural district—have been officially brought under the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru City Police. The handover of powers is expected shortly, according to DG & IGP Dr. M.A. Salim.

The decision, formalised through a government order on February 6, comes as these regions have experienced increased urbanisation and a shift in the nature of criminal activity. Until now, the stations operated under district-level administration, but with the jurisdictional change, the Circle Police Inspectors (CPCs) and Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) of these stations will be realigned under the city limits.

To ensure a smooth transition, officers from Bengaluru and Ramanagara districts will work on an Out-of-District (OOD) basis for one month before full administrative control is transferred to the city police.

Additionally, there are ongoing discussions about integrating urbanized areas of Madanayakanahalli and Vishwanathpura police stations—currently part of Bengaluru Rural district—into the Bengaluru City Police structure.

Political and departmental lobbying has also surfaced, pushing for more stations to be merged into the city limits. Areas under consideration include Vijayapura and Rajanukunte in the north, Bannerghatta, Jigani, Surya Nagar, and Sarjapur in the south and southeast. These regions are rapidly urbanising, with local bodies like Sarjapur and Jigani also being considered for inclusion under the Greater Bengaluru Administration Bill, 2024. However, sources confirm that no formal proposal has yet been submitted regarding these additional stations.