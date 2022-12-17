Clarify if you are pro-terrorists or patriots: CM Basavaraj Bommai to Cong leaders

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wanted AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC presidents, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether they are in favor of militants who create unrest in the country or in favor of the nation saving patriots.

Reacting to KPCC President D K Shivakumar's statement on Mangaluru cooker blast case, he told reporters after attending Vijay Diwas here on Friday that it was not the job of patriots to make statements that will affect the morale of the police department and of the nation. People will decide if Congress leaders clarify it. When terrorists are caught along with evidence, questioning the ongoing investigation is like extending the moral support to the terrorist organisations. The pressure cooker has exploded when a person was carrying the materials related to the bomb. It is clear that the accused had planned to carry out the explosion in Mangaluru City. The arrested person who had concealed his identity, had been arrested in 2-3 cases. It is also clear that this terrorist had linked outside the country.

Bommai said it is not correct on the part of PCC President Shivakumar to term the Mangaluru blast as an 'accident' and trying to hush it up. This has been the policy of the Congress Party. The practice of Congress leaders is to talk lightly about terrorist related activities, extending support to terrorists, criticising when terrorists were hanged. This is an election tactic to appease them. It is an old trick to talk in such a manner anticipating the minority votes. People are now awake and such tricks will not work out.

Asked about Shivakumar's statement on voting through illegal means, he said the order was issued to that company in 2017 by the then Congress Government and Shivakumar must know about it. The Congress Party has the habit of casting votes through illegal means. The present BJP Government has ordered a probe and the police have investigated and arrested a few persons. The probe will reveal from which area they have come for which all the constituencies. The Election Commission of India has adopted a new method wherein if any voter has EPIC in another constituency, the name of such voter is deleted from the electoral roll automatically through the photograph.