Cleric Arrested For Allegedly Provoking A Riot In Hubballi

The city police have detained 'Muezzin' Wasim Pathan of Millat Nagar on Mantur Road, who is accused of encouraging a mob for violence in Old Hubballi on the night of April 16.

The preacher was apprehended in Mumbai on Wednesday night and hauled to the Old Hubballi police station on Thursday morning after fleeing the mayhem. Wasim was observed standing on a police car, addressing the crowd assembled in front of the police station on April 16, in a video that went popular on social media following the violence.

Police said that Tufail Mulla, a notorious thug, and Wasim's friend Abdul Malik Bepari, both implicated in the crime, have been apprehended in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, another arrestee, Mohammad Arif, was rumoured to be an AIMIM leader, although MIM district authorities had clarified and confirmed that the party has no ties to him.

Hubbali CP Labhu Ram stated that the major case was reported in connection with the April 16 night during stone-pelting incident, while in relation to the law and order situation. They had registered 12 cases in which 134 arrests have been made. He added that section 144, which was enforced in the aftermath of the stone-pelting incident, will be in effect in the South Sub-Division 5 Police Station boundary till Saturday am.

However, R Ashoka, the Revenue Minister of Karnataka, had accused Congress of encouraging violence in Hubbali and causing discontent across the state.