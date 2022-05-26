Clerk At A Private School In Karnataka Has Been Charged With Leaking Question Paper

The SSLC exams are concluded, and the results have been released. However, when the Ramanagara district's Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) filed a complaint with the Ramanagara district police, an incident of SSLC exam question paper leak has revealed. Eight people are being detained by the police for their alleged involvement in the question paper leak.

The DDPI, HG Gangannaswami, filed a complaint against a private school's clerical workers and others on Tuesday. Range Gowda, a clerk at the school, has been identified by the police. The school is located in the region of Magadi.

On the day of the exam, April 11, the suspects are believed to have leaked the Science exam question paper. The exam took place between 10.30 a.m. and 1.45 p.m. The question paper was posted on the HM Magadi town WhatsApp group at 10.30 a.m.

For financial benefit, Gowda is suspected of photographing the question paper and sending it to a WhatsApp group. On April 11th, the exam began at 10.30 a.m. The question paper was already in the public domain before it was delivered to the students. The delay in filing the complaint is being investigated.

Some teachers were among the members of the WhatsApp group. These teachers and other members of the group were accused of profiting from the question paper by failing to report it to the police or education department officials.

An officer stated that eight people will be arrested as a result of the arrest processes. On May 19th, a man named Devaraj went to the police station and accused a few persons of being involved in SSLC exam misconduct. The names of the suspects named in the petition were called for interrogation, and it appeared that there was exam misconduct at first glance.