CM Basavaraj Bommai allays people's fears on Anti-Conversion Bill

Hubballi: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday sought to allay the fears among a section of people about the impact of the proposed Anti-Conversion Bill to be tabled in the winter session of the Assembly.



"Hinduism, Christianity, Islam and Sikhism are constitutionally recognised religions. There would be no hindrance for worship and religious practices of people belonging to any religion," the Chief Minister assured while addressing media persons here. "The Bill is only to prevent religious conversions by inducements," he clarified.

The issue of religious conversions is being debated for a long time in the post-independence era. Many states have enacted anti-conversion laws. Majority of people want similar law to be brought in the State after studying the laws enacted in other States.

"In this background the Law department is studying the laws enacted in other States. Then the draft would be placed before the State cabinet. If the Law department submits the draft then it would come up for discussion in Belagavi session of State legislature," Bommai said. "Religious conversions is not good for society. The poor and vulnerable sections of the society should not fall for it.

Conversions bring problems within the families. So, the bill is being proposed," he reiterated.