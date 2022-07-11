CM Basavaraj Bommai plans to tour rain-affected areas

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has decided to dare the challenges thrown by the monsoons and will tour the worst affected districts -Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada on Tuesday. These districts are still in a red alert position for the next three days according to the IMD.

'I have no other option but to tour the rain-affected region now even before the rain subsides to get a first-hand report of the situation' Bommai said after announcing the tour today in a meeting with the officials. The two-day tour of the region will take Chief Minister Bommai to places where it has been flooded, and affected by landslides, loss of life and property, and farm and plantation damages to the road and infrastructure.

This tour will be also dotted with meetings with the district administration heads of the coastal districts and in Malnad. He is also likely to visit a few people who are affected gravely by the flooding and landslides due to which the families have lost their dear ones.

In his tour of the Malnad area, Bommai will reach out to people in the interior areas of the Chikkamangaluru district where wide-ranging damages have been reported. Wherever needed on the spot delivery of relief in terms of monetary assistance, medical and housing facilities will be extended to the affected people Bommai said.

Why a tour on the red alert days? When asked one of the chief aides of the Chief Minister stated that Bommai wanted to take a closer look at the damages the rains have wreaked and to be with the people who are affected.