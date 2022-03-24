CM Basavaraj Bommai: Prof CNR Rao is a reservoir of knowledge

Bengaluru: Bharat Ratna Prof.CNR Rao is a reservoir of knowledge and energy. The young scientists should engage in research that would better the life of mankind under his guidance, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

He was speaking after presenting the prestigious international 'Eni award 2020' for research in renewable energy to ProfRao at a function in Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research.

"An exceptional achiever, CNR is rendering selfless service. He has dedicated his life to the future of coming generations. He is a blend of science and spirituality. Research is a relentless process in science. Basic science is the foundation for applied science,"Bommai said.

Presently renewable energy is getting greater importance as it is environment-friendly and is abundantly available in nature. However, making it available in various forms in a challenge. Storing solar energy or wind energy is a challenge.

State government is encouraging research on use of solar energy in hydro-electric projects. Science and spirituality should be complementary to each other. Science should be used for the benefit of mankind, not for destructive purposes, Bommai said.