CM Bommai gives back to Kharge for speaking against PM Modi

Haveri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a nightmare for traitors and the Congress Party has reached the current for talking in such a manner previously. The remarks on the PM show the Congress culture, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.



Reacting to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on the PM as ' Modi means a venomous snake' at a news conference at Konanakere village in Shiggaon taluk on Thursday, the CM said he was visiting every village in the constituency and the response from the people has been tremendous. This is the constituency of the chief minister and with a lot of development works the people feel that he must be get elected by a big margin. "I am confident that the voters will elect me with a record margin. I am indebted to them".

Bommai said that PM Modi has become a nightmare for traitors, anti-social elements, terrorists, anti-nationals, and peace breakers. "I did not know why Kharge felt like that. How far it is correct for him to talk in such a manner about Modi? The Congress Party has reached such a stage today because of talking in that manner. The intoxication of power has not come down for the Congress party. Karnataka is a land of culture and everyone is respected here. We may differ with the ideology of Kharge but he will be respected for his seniority. Unfortunately, such a senior person talking in such a way".

Fear of defeat haunts Congress

On KPCC President D.K.Shivakumar submitted a petition to the Election Commission seeking the imposition of a ban on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the CM said the fear of defeat is haunting the Congress party. Since they have come to know about their defeat in the May 10 Assembly polls, they have resorted to such acts of giving petitions to the Election Commission and going to the EC office. Everything will take place as per rules. But there is no truth in the Congress petition and it will be rejected outright.

Asked about Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje writing to all the district party presidents regarding hyper-sensitive booths across the state, Bommai said there are clear indications of the Congress Party using the money and muscle power in the ongoing election. Previously, the BJP workers had been attacked and injured. To prevent the occurrence of such incidents, they have done their duty to protect the safety of the voters. They will take necessary precautions to prevent any violence on the voters by the Congress workers. As a political party, they are doing their duty. "I did not know what big crime has been done by us as claimed by Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah. The Election Commission is performing its duty".