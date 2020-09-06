CM BS Yediyurappa appeals to Kannadigas in America

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday called on Kannadigas in America to join hands towards the development of educational institutions at their native in the state.

"I appeal to you to join hands for the development of educational institutions-schools and colleges- where you studied or in your native," Yediyurappa said. He also expressed his gratitude to Kannadigas in America for providing financial assistance to those affected by coronavirus pandemic and floods in the state.

Yediyurappa was speaking after virtually launching the World Kannada Conference organised by the Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA), a body that represents Kannadigas in the United States of America and Canada.

He lauded the organisers for uniting Kannadigas in the region despite the pandemic. Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Kannada and Culture Minister CT Ravi and seers of various mutts were present at the virtual event.