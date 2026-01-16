CM Post Is a Matter Between Me, the Chief Minister and the High Command: Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday clarified that discussions related to the Chief Minister’s post were strictly an internal matter between himself, the Chief Minister, and the Congress high command, and not an issue for public debate.

Responding to media queries in New Delhi, Shivakumar dismissed speculation over whether he had discussed the CM position with senior leader Rahul Gandhi. “The Chief Minister’s post is a matter between me, the CM and the high command. This is not something to be discussed publicly,” he said.

When asked about the agenda of a meeting with high command leaders in connection with the Assam elections, Shivakumar said party strategies could not be disclosed. “How can we reveal our party’s plans? Such discussions will take place only at the party level, not in public. If any information is to be shared, the party’s general secretaries will do so,” he stated.

Asked whether he would be meeting senior party leaders during his visit to Delhi, Shivakumar said he had travelled to the national capital specifically to meet party leaders. “I have come to Delhi to meet party leaders. Let us see,” he said.

On whether he would be meeting Union ministers during the visit, the Deputy CM said discussions were planned on key legal matters related to irrigation projects. “There are some important legal issues concerning irrigation projects. I will be meeting legal experts as well as Union ministers in this regard,” he added.