CM to release DKS’ book 'Neerina Hejje' today

  • Created On:  14 Nov 2025 11:24 AM IST
CM to release DKS’ book Neerina Hejje today
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will release the book 'Neerina Hejje' (Footprints of Water) authored by Deputy CM and Water Resource Minister D K Shivakumar on November 14.

The book throws light on history, challenges and opportunities for Karnataka's water resources, the Deputy CM's office said on Thursday. The event is scheduled to be held at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha.

Ministers H K Patil, M B Patil, N S Boseraju, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court Mohan V Kataraki will be chief guests for the programme, the statement said.

SiddaramaiahDK ShivakumarNeerina Hejje Book LaunchKarnataka Water ResourcesVidhana Soudha Event

